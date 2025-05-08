Sign up
206 / 365
Local Greenhouses
We also bought plants, not just taking photos.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
J A Byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles" ""Mathematics...
2515
photos
35
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Clouds
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
7th May 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
plants
,
houses
,
greenhouse
,
flours
