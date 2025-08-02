Sign up
Previous
210 / 365
Think Rain?
When your average rain fall for August is only 0.9 inches (2.286 cm), when there is talk about above average rainfall for the next 6-10 days, well, I'll leave my umbrella at home.
And smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire, the only fire burning in Olympic National Park, can just be seen bearly to the left of the photo. (I couldn't remember how to get the drone in the air yesterday)
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details
Album
Clouds
Camera
FC300SE
Taken
2nd August 2025 12:41pm
Tags
fire
,
cloud
,
view
,
western
