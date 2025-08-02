Previous
Think Rain? by byrdlip
210 / 365

Think Rain?

When your average rain fall for August is only 0.9 inches (2.286 cm), when there is talk about above average rainfall for the next 6-10 days, well, I'll leave my umbrella at home.

And smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire, the only fire burning in Olympic National Park, can just be seen bearly to the left of the photo. (I couldn't remember how to get the drone in the air yesterday)
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

J A Byrdlip

