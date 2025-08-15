Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
Then it rained
In our neck of the woods, our weather station says the hourly rain rate is in the 0.17 inches per hour range, but that does not compute with the amount of rain that we have had in the past 24 hours. (~0.58in - ~1.5cm)
And 65F, a 30 deg drop from two days ago.
https://youtu.be/cK5G8fPmWeA?si=R8Mp1fluXT3TwQFb
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
2579
photos
35
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Clouds
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th August 2025 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
rain rate
