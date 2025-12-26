Previous
What a fine sight to see by byrdlip
217 / 365

What a fine sight to see

The sun Shineth.

With 21 rain days so far this month tis a little strange to see that much sunshine. Oh, 11.1 inches of rain so far, we get the weather from around the southern end of the Olympic Mountains.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely artwork
December 27th, 2025  
