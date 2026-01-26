Sign up
219 / 365
There is always a lunch crowd
Some days you can't keep the suet feeder full.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
J A Byrdlip
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
birds
,
lunch
,
suet
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and so many of them.
January 26th, 2026
