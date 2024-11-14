Sign up
173 / 365
Rio Grande Takes the Siding
one(1)mile long train (scale) takes the siding for a fast freight that is approaching.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
0
Railroad
LML212VL
14th November 2024 1:54pm
road
,
train
,
railway
,
rail
,
rio
,
grande
,
locomotive
,
bnmr
