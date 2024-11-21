Sign up
174 / 365
D&RGW leads SP Coast Daylight
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2432
photos
33
followers
37
following
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
171
172
955
956
957
173
174
175
Views
1
Album
Railroad
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
21st November 2024 11:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
road
,
train
,
coast
,
railway
,
rail
,
rio
,
grande
,
denver
,
diesel
,
daylight
,
emd
,
bnmr
,
f7
