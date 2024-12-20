Previous
LIONEL TRAINS WABASH GP-7 DIESEL No. 2339
LIONEL TRAINS WABASH GP-7 DIESEL No. 2339

The Lionel Wabash GP-7 No. 2339 was issued in 1957 on and unpainted BLUE body that was painted GRAY and WHITE with a Wabash railroad herald decal on the sides of the cab and WHITE heat-stamped lettering.

--www.tandem-associates.com
20th December 2024

J A Byrdlip

