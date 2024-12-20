Sign up
Previous
176 / 365
LIONEL TRAINS WABASH GP-7 DIESEL No. 2339
The Lionel Wabash GP-7 No. 2339 was issued in 1957 on and unpainted BLUE body that was painted GRAY and WHITE with a Wabash railroad herald decal on the sides of the cab and WHITE heat-stamped lettering.
--www.tandem-associates.com
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Tags
road
,
train
,
railway
,
rail
,
trains
,
lionel
,
bnmr
,
gp-7
,
o27
