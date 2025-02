Z-8 4-6-6-4 Challenger

4-6-6-4 Challenger Locomotive, Class Z-8, had four 23 x 32 cylinders, 70” drivers, a 260 psi boiler pressure, exerted 107,000 lbs of

tractive effort and weighed 644,000 pounds. The last steam locomotives

bought by the Northern Pacific were the 20 “Challengers” it purchased

from ALCO during 1943 and 1944.