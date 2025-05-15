Previous
Southern Pacific Heritage Locomotive by byrdlip
Southern Pacific Heritage Locomotive

"The Southern Pacific Heritage locomotive was the final unit in UP's Heritage Series of locomotives, and was inspired by the railroad's famous "Daylight" trains, often referred to as "The Most Beautiful Trains in the World."" - UP.com
15th May 2025 15th May 25

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
