192 / 365
Southern Pacific Heritage Locomotive
"The Southern Pacific Heritage locomotive was the final unit in UP's Heritage Series of locomotives, and was inspired by the railroad's famous "Daylight" trains, often referred to as "The Most Beautiful Trains in the World."" - UP.com
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
2
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2522
photos
34
followers
37
following
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
191
206
1014
207
1015
1016
192
193
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Railroad
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
15th May 2025 1:58pm
road
,
railroad
,
train
,
railway
,
rail
,
manifest
,
bnmr
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 16th, 2025
