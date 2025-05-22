Sign up
Old Meets New
Reading Blue Mountain and Northern 2102 (historically known as Reading 2102) is a preserved T-1 class 4-8-4 "Northern" type steam locomotive. Originally built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in March 1925
22nd May 2025
J A Byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
road
,
railroad
,
train
,
railway
,
rail
,
locomotive
,
heritage
,
baldwin
,
bnmr
