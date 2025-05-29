Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
ERIE 4-6-2 PACIFIC #2934
One of the most versatile and popular steam locomotives in the history of railroads is the mighty 4-6-2 Pacific. -- lionel.com
29th May 2025
29th May 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Album
Railroad
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
29th May 2025 2:25pm
Tags
road
,
railroad
,
train
,
railway
,
rail
,
locomotive
,
heritage
,
lionel
,
bnmr
,
o27
