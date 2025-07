Shay locomotives were a type of geared steam locomotive, known for their ability to navigate rugged terrain and tight curves, making them popular in logging operations.The invention of the Shay locomotive dates back to the 1870s when Ephraim Shay, a logger, and inventor from Michigan, found traditional locomotives inadequate for the steep, uneven tracks of logging and mining railroads. -- https://www.american-rails.com/shay.html