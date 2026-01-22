Sign up
222 / 365
Canadian Pacific Railway - EMD GP35
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
2647
photos
38
followers
30
following
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
218
219
1100
1101
220
221
1102
222
Views
1
Album
Railroad
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
22nd January 2026 3:11pm
Tags
road
,
railroad
,
train
,
railway
,
canada
,
way
,
rail
,
scale
,
cp
,
pacific
,
bnmr
