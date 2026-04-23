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EMD GP40
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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