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Passing the freight yard by byrdlip
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Passing the freight yard

Thomas on the Branch Line. Freight waiting to be classified in the yard. An SP engine take the TLC train on the main line.

All cars in the TLC train were re-habbed, new wheels, trucks, couplers and glued to get them back in running condition.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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