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From DC to DCC by byrdlip
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From DC to DCC

It is what makes to wheels go round and round, the lights to light in the direction of travel and the bell to ring and horn to sound.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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