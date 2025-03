Mom’s hands

Week 11 - Hands



My mom is in her 70s. Hers are a creative pair. She knitted school jerseys, sewed ribbons onto ballet shoes, typed on her manual typewriter, arranged flowers, brushed the coats of our cats and dogs, dug holes, planted seeds that grew into flowers and vegetables that fed us, crocheted hats to keep heads warm, cooked and baked… an endless list, really. Now she uses them for her hands-on healing Reiki business, bringing comfort to many.