4. Leave the sinking ship behind by c0llz
4. Leave the sinking ship behind

An old shipwreck off the Aghulus coast.

2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Diana ace
Wonderful sight and textures with the gentle splash of water. Are you South African, it would be fabulous as there are so few of us on this site ;-)
February 8th, 2025  
