2 / 365
Looking for the Summer
Chris Rea “Looking for the summer”
https://youtu.be/5mFd6FNVnI4?si=7UnPgTdvUSQlR_fY
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th January 2025 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#songtitle-113
