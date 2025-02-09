Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Sunny shadow
Our local wine farm has a field of sunflowers and an associated photography competition. I’ve been two consecutive Sundays - last week the weather was moody, today it was sunny. The bees were busy.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
8
photos
2
followers
3
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th February 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bees
,
sunflowers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close