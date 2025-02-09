Previous
Sunny shadow by c0llz
Sunny shadow

Our local wine farm has a field of sunflowers and an associated photography competition. I’ve been two consecutive Sundays - last week the weather was moody, today it was sunny. The bees were busy.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I've been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
