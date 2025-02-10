Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Fine and fuzzy
Another sunflower. I tried to find as many ways to shoot them, other than the typical yellow against a blue sky. I’m enchanted by back-lighting.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
9
photos
2
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th February 2025 9:17am
sunflower
,
back-lit
