12 / 365
Sunny guy
I got up the courage to ask the flower seller if I could take his photo. I loved his matching shirt.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
seller
,
sunflowers
