First Flower by c0llz
14 / 365

First Flower

I’ve had this African Violet for almost a year, now it’s finally decided to flower!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
3% complete

