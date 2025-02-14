Previous
Is it a bird… it’s it a plane? by c0llz
Is it a bird… it’s it a plane?

No. It’s a kite. But I thought it was a huge bird stuck in the tree. Really windy here, so great for kite flying.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
Mags ace
Marvelous shot!
February 16th, 2025  
