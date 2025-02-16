Previous
Quiet morning by c0llz
17 / 365

Quiet morning

An empty intersection with early morning clouds spilling over the mountains.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact