Previous
Next
Bokkie, daar’s ‘n bok! by c0llz
19 / 365

Bokkie, daar’s ‘n bok!

Inquisitive Sprinbok in the early morning sun. They all looked up and came a bit closer as we arrived. But not too close, before skittishly darting away.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact