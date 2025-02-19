Previous
Bowler hats alight by c0llz
20 / 365

Bowler hats alight

We had dinner in this quirky restaurant late on Sunday night. I loved the subdued lighting. Bowler hats and dried flower arrangements were posing as lampshades.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
