Across the bay by c0llz
20 / 365

Across the bay

We had an earlyish start to our Saturday. Driving along the coast as the sun got brighter, I caught the little sailing boat in a gap between holiday homes crowding the view.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
