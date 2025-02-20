Sign up
Previous
Next
20 / 365
Across the bay
We had an earlyish start to our Saturday. Driving along the coast as the sun got brighter, I caught the little sailing boat in a gap between holiday homes crowding the view.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
0
0
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
22
photos
4
followers
7
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd February 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
seascape
