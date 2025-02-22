Previous
Four by c0llz
Four

We drove past before I asked my boyfriend to reverse so I could take this. The contrasting textures and shadows caught my eye.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
Photo Details

