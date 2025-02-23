Previous
Eternal bond by c0llz
24 / 365

Eternal bond

One of my favourite subjects: dogs and their humans. I’m captivated by this bond.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
