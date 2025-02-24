Previous
Those clouds… by c0llz
23 / 365

Those clouds…

…are like a sigh, draped over the mountains. Not a bad view in sight on days like this.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Photo Details

