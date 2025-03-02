Previous
A young Oyster Catcher by c0llz
A young Oyster Catcher

My boyfriend loves these birds, so we stopped to take some pics. As we watched a bigger one appeared and started feeding the juvenile. The female was off to the side. Sweet little bird family.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
