On the drive home by c0llz
33 / 365

On the drive home

The clouds are magnificent here when illuminated by the sun set.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
