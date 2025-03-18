Previous
Flowering by c0llz
34 / 365

Flowering

My Polka Dot Begonia is flowering. Yay. I was hoping it would be happy in the spot I chose for it. It seems it is!
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
