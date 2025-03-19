Previous
Simple silhouette by c0llz
33 / 365

Simple silhouette

I really enjoyed my walk around Lourensford wine farm. Sculptures dotted around the place made for cool photo ops. This wasn’t the best pic or angle, but I liked it nonetheless.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Photo Details

