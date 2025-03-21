Previous
Kinda camouflage by c0llz
34 / 365

Kinda camouflage

I’ll always stop for a pic if Theresa horse anywhere to be seen. This one was hiding in the shadows and tall grass along a lane dotted with sculptures.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

