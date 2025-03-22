Previous
Gloomy, but with a rainbow by c0llz
35 / 365

Gloomy, but with a rainbow

It’s my mom’s birthday today. I spotted this rainbow while I was buying a coffee and snapped it across the carpark. Five minutes later it was cluttered with cars and this simple shot was gone.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
9% complete

Photo Details

