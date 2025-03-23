Sign up
36 / 365
Zeitz MOCAA
This astonishing art museum was previously a series of grain silos.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
0
365
iPhone 14
11th January 2025 12:02pm
black
and
white
museum
art
architecture
