Previous
Next
Ant POV by c0llz
41 / 365

Ant POV

The wall along the Promenade features winning photos that have been blown up to about A2.
This one features a macro shot of an ant. The backdrop is Sunday afternoon’s sun sparkling on the sea.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact