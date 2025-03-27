Sign up
Pretend posing
The wind was howling as we sat in the car eating our fish and chips. It made for a great vantage point as people paraded past.
These two young women were completely unselfconsciously posing for selfies.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th March 2025 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
