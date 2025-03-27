Previous
Pretend posing by c0llz
40 / 365

Pretend posing

The wind was howling as we sat in the car eating our fish and chips. It made for a great vantage point as people paraded past.
These two young women were completely unselfconsciously posing for selfies.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact