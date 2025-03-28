Previous
The sun has moved… by c0llz
41 / 365

The sun has moved…

Which it will, as we spin towards winter in the southern hemisphere. I was delighted when I could finally see the sunset from my balcony in my new apartment. Now I’ll have to wait until September when it peeks back around this chimney stack.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely shot of this gorgeous looking sky. Are you living in De Velde?
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact