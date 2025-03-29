Previous
Next
The remains of the day by c0llz
44 / 365

The remains of the day

My favourite-to-photograph beach-side sculpture. The round lip of the wall and the negative space it forms next to the figures is what I like most in this pic.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture and interesting sculpture!
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact