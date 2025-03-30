Previous
Sunday afternoon by c0llz
45 / 365

Sunday afternoon

An unexpected find: couples doing the tango, a whale tale sculpture and bright sun made for a cool silhouette shot.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
12% complete

Photo Details

