Old, but cool

I heard this Volksy (or Volla, as we also call them in South Africa), before it pulled up alongside me. The driver was a young woman who smiled and said she loved her car when I told her it was cool.

A quick glance tells me production of these cars ended in 1979 in SA, and the driver looked about twenty, so her car is roughly 30-odd years older than her! (Don’t quote my maths though).