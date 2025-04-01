Previous
Winter is coming… by c0llz
Winter is coming…

The leaves outside my window are changing colour - and being blown inside, constantly. My boyfriend said I don’t need the vacuum cleaner, I need a leaf blower.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
