56 / 365
Sunday.
I like the framing and palm trees of this shot… I waited for someone to step into view. This is the only pic from the experiment that I liked.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I've been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
365
365
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
Taken
13th April 2025 8:50am
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
street
,
photography
