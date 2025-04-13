Previous
Sunday. by c0llz
Sunday.

I like the framing and palm trees of this shot… I waited for someone to step into view. This is the only pic from the experiment that I liked.
Colleen

@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
