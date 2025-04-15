Sign up
57 / 365
Sea creature
This paperweight is an octopus-looking creature encased in glass. Pretty to look at.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Colleen
@c0llz
I’ve been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
Tags
decor
,
coastal
Mags
ace
Very pretty to look at!
April 15th, 2025
