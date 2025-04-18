Previous
Red by c0llz
60 / 365

Red

Week 16, Reflections.
This zooty little number is on display in a shipping container with two glass sides, making for some lovely reflections. It’s set in a wooded area, so the mottled sunlight adds to the interesting setting.
