Art in the afternoon by c0llz
61 / 365

Art in the afternoon

A quiet art gallery space with the afternoon’s sun adding lovely shadows.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Colleen

@c0llz
I've been in and out of love with photography for decades. I studied for a year in the early 90s, using a Pentax K1000 with...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

